WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Warren County teenager was convicted of first-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of another teen in 2020.

The Vicksburg Post reported a sentencing hearing for Kemond Jones, 17, was set for March 21 at 2:00 p.m.

Prosecutors said Jones shot and killed Ethan Powell, 18, after an argument on Abraham Drive in September 2020. Jones was 15 at the time of the shooting.