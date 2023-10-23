JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A 17-year-old has been convicted and sentenced in connection to the 2021 death of Teshundra Fortune.

Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said Jacob Terrell, who was 15 at the time of the crime, was sentenced to 35 years for second-degree murder and 20 years for aggravated assault.

On March 17, Jackson police responded to Silas Brown Street after receiving a report about a body being located at an abandoned apartment. The victim was identified as Teshundra Fortune.

Police later arrested Terrell on March 19, 2021. Detectives linked Terrell to a separate aggravated assault committed within the same time period as the murder.

Terrell’s two sentences were ordered to run concurrently.