JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The third annual Teen Dating Violence Awareness Summit kicked off on Saturday, January 29.

The event was held at the Two Mississippi Museums to raise awareness about teen dating violence. Topics covered what verbal, physical, financial and emotional abuse looks like.

“If someone is constantly being controlling, looking at your phone, demeaning or degrading the putdowns and isolation,” said Mississippi Coalition Against Domestic Violence (MCADV) Executive Director Wendy Mahoney.

“The biggest takeaway I’ve gotten from the teen summit is recognizing the signs within my own relationships and being able to identify those to know when it’s time to leave,” said Andra Robinson with Operation Fearless.

Operation Fearless is a statewide organization led by teenagers ranging from 13 to 19 years old.

The summit kicks off National Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month in February.