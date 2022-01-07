Teen dedicated to feeding the homeless in Jackson honored

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – PNH is a rare blood disorder that Abraham Olagbegi was diagnosed with at 12 years old.

“My suffering was peaceful, so I just wanted to help somebody else out,” he said.

Olagbegi has always been dedicated to feeding the homeless. Upon finding out about his diagnosis, his mother, Miriam, said his focus never changed.

“The doctor left out of the room, and Abraham looked at me and said, ‘Does this mean that we won’t be able to feed the homeless anymore?’ And as a mom that moment really melted my heart,” she said.

His Make-A-Wish wish was Abraham’s Kitchen. Every month at Poindexter Park in Jackson, he feeds the homeless.

“I just try to give them hope and let them know that people still love them and that people still care about them,” said Olagbegi.

That makes Abraham a role model for everyone.

On Friday, Laura Sasser, Dirt Cheap Vice President of Operations, rewarded Abraham with two Nintendo Switches, a $1,000 gift certificate, and buggies full of groceries for his next homeless giveaway.

“We’re going to be able to work with Abraham while we have some products for non-perishable goods that we can provide. We will definitely do that for Abraham‘s Kitchen that is once a month in Jackson, Mississippi,” said Sasser.