Teen dies and two others hospitalized after nightclub shootout in Holmes Co.

The Holmes County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that happened at the Magic City nightclub.

Thursday night around 10:30 am, a 16-year-old and two others were shot outside of the nightclub.

The 16-year-old has been identified as James Brown. The two wounded victims are 21-year-old Zamarcus Smith and 20-year-old Marion Friar. 

The 16-year-old died Friday around 2:00 am. The other two victims are in the hospital.

According to Holmes County Sheriff Willie March, there was a shootout at the night club in Holmes County.

WJTV will continue to update the story as information becomes available. 

