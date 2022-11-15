HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Durant police are investigating after a juvenile was killed.

Durant Police Chief Jeremy Jones said officers responded to a shots fired call on Church Street around 8:00 p.m. on Monday, November 14. He said witnesses reported seeing someone in a vehicle firing shots at another vehicle.

Officers also received a call about a similar incident on Northwest Avenue involving the same two vehicles.

While canvassing the neighborhood, Jones said they received a call about a crash on Highway 12 involving a black Chrysler. When officers arrived, they discovered a deceased person inside the vehicle, which had multiple bullet holes.

Jones said the department is waiting on autopsy results to determine the exact cause of death of the juvenile. The victim has not been identified.

Anyone with information on the case can contact the Durant Police Department at (662) 653-6846.