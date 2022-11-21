JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An 18-year-old is dead following a fiery crash that happened on Northside Drive on Sunday, November 20.

Jackson Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn and Officer Sam Brown said the crash happened near Northside Drive and Bailey Avenue. The crash involved a Hyundai Sonata and another vehicle.

According to Hearn and Brown, the Sonata had been reported stolen the same day from Arlington Street in the Belhaven area. One of the vehicles caught on fire.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said Jakobi Beauchamp was found dead lying next to one of the vehicles. He was reportedly wearing dark clothing, gloves, a hoodie and what appeared to be a mask covering part of his face.

Hearn and Brown said there were no signs of trauma, but an autopsy will be performed to determine Beauchamp’s cause of death.