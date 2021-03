JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating an accidental shooting. The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Hair Street on Thursday, March 25.

According to investigators, a 14-year-old accidentally shot a 15-year-old. The victim was taken to Merit Health before being transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC).

At last check, the 15-year-old was in critical condition.