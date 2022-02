JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A teenager is in critical condition after being shot in Jackson on Friday, February 4.

Jackson Police Department (JPD) Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said Carlton Jefferson, 18, was shot multiple times. He was found on the side of a house at 3680 Westchester Drive. He was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) and rushed into surgery. He is in critical condition.

A female was taken to JPD headquarters. Hearn said this is an ongoing investigation.