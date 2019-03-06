Teen in critical condition after shooting
Shooting happened on McWillie Drive
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times during an argument.
Jackson Police Sergeant Roderick Holmes says the shooting happened around 6:30 this evening at an apartment complex on McWillie Drive.
The suspect hasn't been identified, but police say he fled the scene in a gray/silver Infinity sedan.
An investigation is underway.
If you have any information on the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (601)-355-TIPS (8477).