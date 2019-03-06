Local News

Teen in critical condition after shooting

Shooting happened on McWillie Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times during an argument. 

Jackson Police Sergeant Roderick Holmes says the shooting happened around 6:30 this evening at an apartment complex on McWillie Drive. 

The suspect hasn't been identified, but police say he fled the scene in a gray/silver Infinity sedan.

An investigation is underway. 

If you have any information on the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (601)-355-TIPS (8477). 

