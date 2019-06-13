Local News

Teen injured after being hit by car in Clinton

By:

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 11:57 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 11:57 AM CDT

CLINTON, Miss.(WJTV) - In Clinton, a 15-year-old is injured after being hit by a car Thursday morning.

The police say the teen and a man were opening a gate on Kickapoo Road to mow the grass when the boy jumped out of the vehicle and ran across the street. The driver of a sedan could not stop in time and hit the teen.

The boy is in the hospital, but he is expected to recover from his injuries.

According to Chief Ford Hayman, no charges have been filed. 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team
Meet the Team

Meet the Team

Bios /

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center