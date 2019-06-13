Teen injured after being hit by car in Clinton

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Danger on the road. Blue flasher on the police car at night.

CLINTON, Miss.(WJTV) - In Clinton, a 15-year-old is injured after being hit by a car Thursday morning.

The police say the teen and a man were opening a gate on Kickapoo Road to mow the grass when the boy jumped out of the vehicle and ran across the street. The driver of a sedan could not stop in time and hit the teen.

The boy is in the hospital, but he is expected to recover from his injuries.

According to Chief Ford Hayman, no charges have been filed.