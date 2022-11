A close-up photo of police lights by night

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are investigating after a 16-year-old was shot.

Vicksburg Daily News reported the shooting happened on Bowman Street around 7:45 p.m. on Monday, November 14.

Police said the male victim had been shot in the hand and in the thigh. He was taken to Merit Health River Region for treatment.

Authorities have not released any information about a possible suspect at this time.