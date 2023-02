YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A teenager was killed and another was injured in a shooting that happened in Yazoo County on Friday, February 3.

Chief Deputy Terry Gann with the sheriff’s office said the shooting happened at night in the Shady Lane community.

The Yazoo County coroner said Jaylan Littleton, 16, was killed. He died from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to Gann, a 15-year-old was also shot. He was flown to a hospital in Jackson. His condition is unknown at this time.