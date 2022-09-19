CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A 15-year-old died after a car chase and shooting in Claiborne County.

Vicksburg Daily News reported the incident started at the Citgo at the intersection of Highway 61 and Highway 18 early Monday morning.

According to the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office, one group of people got into a vehicle to leave, and they were chased by others in a separate vehicle.

The chase continued east on Highway 18. Deputies said the suspects in the second vehicle fired shots at the first vehicle.

Investigators said the chase ended near Port Gibson High School. A 15-year-old in the first vehicle was killed in the shooting.

Deputies arrested five individuals in connection to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.