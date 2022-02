NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police are investigating after a teenager was shot and killed Thursday night.

The Natchez Democrat reported the shooting happened around 7:00 p.m. on Jackson Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Street. Police said the teenage boy died at the scene. His identity has not been released.

According to Captain Scott Frye with the Natchez Police Department, a person of interest was taken to the department for questioning.