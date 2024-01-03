JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a 15-year-old was shot and killed.

The shooting happened around 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 2 in the 200 block of Nimitz Street.

Officer Sam Brown said the unidentified teen was found in a yard with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) by a private vehicle where he died from his injuries.

According to investigators, a red vehicle was seen fleeing the scene after multiple shots were fired.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting can contact the Jackson Police Department (JPD) or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).