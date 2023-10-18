JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the teenagers accused of injuring five people during a shooting at the Mississippi Mudbug Festival in April 2022 pled guilty in connection to the case.

A judge ordered Calvin Berry to be sentenced to 20 years in prison after he pled guilty to multiple counts.

Berry and Leedrick Trim, who were 15 and 16 respectively at the time of the shooting, were arrested and indicted on charges in connection to the shooting.

Calvin Berry (Courtesy: Hinds Co. Detention Center)

Leedrick Trim (Courtesy: Hinds Co. Detention Center)

Carmelo Broomfield, one of the accused shooters, was shot and killed at the scene on April 30, 2022.

A trial date for Trim is unknown.