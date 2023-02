JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating the death of a teenager who showed up to a hospital with a gunshot wound on Monday.

According to Deputy Chief Tyrone Buckley, a 17-year-old boy showed up to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) with a gunshot wound. The victim later died from his injuries.

Buckley said the location of where the victim was shot is unknown. No suspects have been identified.