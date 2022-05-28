JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A teenager is in critical condition and another teen was arrested after a shooting that happened on Prosperity Street on Friday, May 27.

Jackson police said Allen Southwell was “disciplining” his cousin, 15-year-old Cincere Robinson, because his mother reportedly did not want him to leave the house. Robinson allegedly reached into the pocket of 15-year-old Kenkalius Howard’s sweatshirt for his gun to shoot Southwell.

Police said Howard was shot in his side. They said he was rushed into surgery and has been listed in critical condition.

According to investigators, Robinson confessed to trying to shoot his cousin because “his cousin is bigger than him.” He has been charged with aggravated assault.