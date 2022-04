BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – A 19-year-old is wanted in Byram on a felony auto burglary charge.

Byram police are looking for Joshua Ocean Wells of Byram. The department has labeled Wells as “most wanted.”

Anyone with information about Wells can call the Byram Criminal Investigation Division at (601)-372-7747 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-355-8477.