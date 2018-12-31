Teenagers injured after shooting on Medgar Evers Blvd.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Two teenagers are hurt after an afternoon shooting in Jackson.

It happened at the Texaco on Medgar Evers Boulevard around 4:30 p.m.

Police say someone fired into a car. The teens were injured by shards of glass from the gunfire.

The driver of the dark-colored SUV fired shots into the car trying to leave the parking lot. The motive is not known.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).