Teenagers injured after shooting on Medgar Evers Blvd.
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Two teenagers are hurt after an afternoon shooting in Jackson.
It happened at the Texaco on Medgar Evers Boulevard around 4:30 p.m.
Police say someone fired into a car. The teens were injured by shards of glass from the gunfire.
The driver of the dark-colored SUV fired shots into the car trying to leave the parking lot. The motive is not known.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
