YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two teens arrested in connection to a Yazoo City car dealership burglary are now accused of burglarizing a second car business.

The two teens were initially arrested for allegedly stealing car keys from American Auto on Jerry Clower Boulevard. Police said they found three guns during their arrests.

The Yazoo Herald reported the 16-year-old and 17-year-old were caught on security cameras inside Cotton’s Auto Repair on Fifteenth Street before their arrests. This information was discovered later in the investigation. Police said the teens were rummaging through drawers with guns. They also believe the teens stole car keys from the business.

According to the newspaper, the teens were booked into the local detention center.