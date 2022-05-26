JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two teens have been arrested after a 12-year-old boy was killed and a 16-year-old was injured during a shooting in Jackson on Thursday, May 26.

Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the incident happened after 1:00 p.m. in the 1900 block of Ventura Drive. They said brothers Adrian McDouglas, 12, and Onterrio McDouglas, 16, were walking when they were shot by the suspects, who were in a black Toyota Avalon.

Hearn said Adrian was shot in the upper torso, and Onterrio was shot in the shoulder. Both brothers were taken to Merit Health by a private vehicle. Adrian died at the hospital. Onterrio has none life threatening injuries and is listed in stable condition.

18-year-old Otha Brown has been charged with the murder of 12 year-old Adrian McDouglas, aggravated assault of 16 year-old Onterrio McDouglas, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle, and drive-by-shooting.

18-year-old Taekuan Cohen has also been charged with the murder of 12 year-old Adrian McDouglas, aggravated assault of 16 year-old Onterrio McDouglas, and drive-by shooting.