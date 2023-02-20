JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three teenagers were arrested in connection to multiple violent crimes in Jackson, including murder.

Officer Sam Brown with the Jackson Police Department (JPD) said Jamori Thompson, 14, De’Andre Brown, 15, and Jayden Tillis, 19, were arrested around 3:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of Wabash Street on Friday, February 17.

They were each charged with capital murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and multiple carjackings.

Jamori Thompson (Courtesy: Jackson Police Department)

Jayden Tillis (Courtesy: Jackson Police Department)

De’Andre Brown (Courtesy: Jackson Police Department)

Anyone with information about the crimes can call the Jackson Police Department at (601)-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-355-8477.