Teens arrested for pelleting vehicles

Three cars shot in the same area in Hinds County

Posted: Dec 29, 2018 04:07 PM CST

Updated: Dec 29, 2018 07:02 PM CST

UTICA, Miss (WJTV) - Shooting a pellet gun sounds harmless enough, right? 

Not so, for Hinds County deputies and three teens in Utica.

This first call came in Thursday night. A motorist thought their car had been hit by a small caliber handgun on Tom Collins Road.

Then, on Friday night, a second call came in. Two more vehicles were damaged driving in the same area.

Deputies arrested three teenaged women for shooting into those cars with a pellet gun.

"We are fortunate that no one was injured in these incidents,” said, Major Pete Luke.

Trissie Porter and Madison Kirtfield both 19 of Utica and an unnamed 15-year-old
juvenile were taken into custody Friday evening and face charges of Felony
Malicious Mischief.

Porter and Kirtfield are being held at the Hinds County Jail and the 15-year-old was
taken to the Henley Young Youth Detention Center in Jackson.

