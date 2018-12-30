Teens arrested for pelleting vehicles
Three cars shot in the same area in Hinds County
UTICA, Miss (WJTV) - Shooting a pellet gun sounds harmless enough, right?
Not so, for Hinds County deputies and three teens in Utica.
This first call came in Thursday night. A motorist thought their car had been hit by a small caliber handgun on Tom Collins Road.
Then, on Friday night, a second call came in. Two more vehicles were damaged driving in the same area.
Deputies arrested three teenaged women for shooting into those cars with a pellet gun.
"We are fortunate that no one was injured in these incidents,” said, Major Pete Luke.
Trissie Porter and Madison Kirtfield both 19 of Utica and an unnamed 15-year-old
juvenile were taken into custody Friday evening and face charges of Felony
Malicious Mischief.
Porter and Kirtfield are being held at the Hinds County Jail and the 15-year-old was
taken to the Henley Young Youth Detention Center in Jackson.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
