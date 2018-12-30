Teens arrested for pelleting vehicles Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Madison Kirtfield Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff's Department [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Trissie Porter Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff's Department [ + - ] Video

UTICA, Miss (WJTV) - Shooting a pellet gun sounds harmless enough, right?

Not so, for Hinds County deputies and three teens in Utica.

This first call came in Thursday night. A motorist thought their car had been hit by a small caliber handgun on Tom Collins Road.

Then, on Friday night, a second call came in. Two more vehicles were damaged driving in the same area.

Deputies arrested three teenaged women for shooting into those cars with a pellet gun.

"We are fortunate that no one was injured in these incidents,” said, Major Pete Luke.

Trissie Porter and Madison Kirtfield both 19 of Utica and an unnamed 15-year-old

juvenile were taken into custody Friday evening and face charges of Felony

Malicious Mischief.

Porter and Kirtfield are being held at the Hinds County Jail and the 15-year-old was

taken to the Henley Young Youth Detention Center in Jackson.