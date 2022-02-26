JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – 200 high school juniors and seniors from school districts across the metro were able to get a free prom dress on Saturday, February 26.

The “Her Prom Closet” giveaway was hosted by Couture Cares, a Memphis-based nonprofit. The organization passes the information along to school districts, and the schools give that information to students to sign up.

The event included music, food and vendors. The students even received a free lunch. “Her Prom Closet” makes stops in several other cities to help as many students as possible find their dream dress.

“Memphis is our hometown. We do Chicago, we do Birmingham and we’re actually getting ready to include Nashville this weekend. Everyone so far has actually gotten a dress,” said Couture Cares Executive Director Daveina Jones.

All of the dresses were donated by people, stores and organizations.