HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pieter Teeuwissen was sworn in on Thursday as the interim County Court Judge for Hinds County, Subdistrict 2.

Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) appointed Teeuwissen to fill a vacancy due to the death of the Honorable LaRita Cooper-Stokes.

Teeuwissen’s term will begin on December 4. He is a graduate of Tougaloo College and obtained his law degree from the University of Minnesota Law School.

He has served as board attorney for Hinds County and as city attorney for the City of Jackson. Teeuwissen also served as a special circuit judge for the 7th Judicial District in Hinds County.

“I took this position because throughout my 33 years of law practice. I’ve tried to do more public service and private service, and it was an opportunity to serve the citizens of Hinds County. You’re going to have justice when you come in Hinds County Court. And not only are you going to have justice, you’re going to have justice in an efficient manner. We understand that justice delayed is too often justice denied. So, we’re going to treat you professionally. We’re going to move manners in an efficient manner. And I hope when citizens leave the courtroom, they understand that whether they’ve prevailed or whether they’ve lost, that they have had the system treat them fairly,” he stated.

Reeves will call a special election to be held on November 5, 2024. The winner of the special election will serve the remainder of the four-year term.