YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced there will be a temporary bridge closure in Yazoo County.

The bridge will be closed in both directions of State Route 149/State Route 16 at West Levee Road for repairs. The closure will begin at 6:00 a.m. on Monday, February 28 and end at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 13.

During the closure, drivers are advised to find an alternate route.