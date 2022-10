VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced there will be temporary lane closures on Clay Street in Vicksburg this weekend.

Crews will replace a diaphragm and perform concrete repairs.

The westbound lanes of Clay Street at Interstate 20 will be closed from 6:00 p.m. on Friday, October 7 until 6:00 a.m. on Monday, October 10.

Drivers using the westbound lanes of Clay Street should plan to find an alternate route during the closure timeframe.