Temporary Closure of a Section of the Natchez Trace Parkway Motor Road

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV)- A section of the Natchez Trace Parkway Motor Road near Ridgeland, Mississippi is temporarily closed.

It is effective immediately until further notice due to recent storms which caused hazardous road conditions.

According to Natchez Parkway, the closure is from US 49 (mile marker 93.1) to I-55 (mile marker 100.7) near Ridgeland, Mississippi.

The alternate routes around the closure area are:

Northbound traffic should take US 49 South to I-220 North and then to I-55 North to enter back on to the Parkway.

Southbound traffic should take I-55 South to I-220 to US 49 North to enter back on to the Parkway

Click here for more information.