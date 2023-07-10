JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County drivers could see delays on Interstate 220 next week.

Officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) said the northbound I-220 ramp from Clinton Boulevard will close for a bridge inspection.

The closure will take place between Monday, July 17 and Friday, July 21.

MDOT officials said advance warning signs will be in place to alert traffic of the ramp closure. Drivers are advised to slow down, be alert for roadside crews and pay attention to posted signage.