RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced temporary lane closures for Interstate 20 in Rankin County.

The two left lanes of I-20 westbound between SR 475 and U.S. 49 will be closed for utility work from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 1.

Drivers are reminded to slow down, avoid distractions and be on high alert for roadside workers during the lane closures.