JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced a temporary lane closure for the I-55 north frontage road ramp to I-55 south frontage road in Jackson.

The inside lane of the frontage road bridge over Hanging Moss Creek near the Canton Mart overpass was closed temporarily after a fire incident that happened on Monday, July 10.

MDOT officials said the safety of the public and need for structural assessment necessitated the lane closure.

“Fires like this that result in bridge damage are why must we do all we can to protect the integrity of these vital structures in our communities,” said MDOT Executive Director Brad White. “Motorists are advised to plan their routes accordingly. Commuters are encouraged to use caution, slow down and stay alert for roadside workers.”

MDOT officials said they will keep the public informed on the repair as details are determined.