JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced there will be a lane closure on Interstate 20 in Jackson this weekend.

The right lane of I-20 eastbound over Terry Road will be closed from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. for crews to make pothole repairs.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area and be alert for roadside crews.