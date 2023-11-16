BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – There will be a temporary closure on Interstate 20 East at U.S. 80 in Brandon on Friday, November 17.

Officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced crews will remove a concrete median barrier along the shoulder.

The closure will be from 6:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Friday. The right lane of I-20 East at Exit 56 in Brandon will be affected by the closure.

Drivers traveling eastbound on I-20 should anticipate moderate delays for the duration of the lane closure.