JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced there will be temporary lane closures on I-20 W. in Jackson.

The closures will take place between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 8. The two right lanes of I-20 W. at State Street will be closed for concrete repairs.

According to MDOT, traffic will remain passable in the open left lane. Drivers are encouraged to be alert for roadside crews.