RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced a temporary shoulder closure in Rankin County.

The right shoulder of U.S. 49 southbound between West Main Street and Mangum Drive will be closed between 6:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. from November 27 through December 6.

MDOT officials said ditch repair work will take place at the location. This is associated with the U.S. 49 overlay.

Drivers are advised to slow down and stay alert for roadside crews.