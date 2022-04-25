PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Ten men were arrested in Pike County in connection to a prostitution investigation.

Pike County deputies and state law enforcement agencies charged the following men with prostitution/procuring 1st offense:

Charles Chomiskly Lewis, of Magnolia

Joe Brian Boyles, of Brandon

Adrian Cardell Tate, of McComb

Jacob Dylan Wooten, of Brookhaven (also charged with felony possession of a controlled substance)

Scottie Ray Hill, of McComb

Mayurkurmar Shivabhai Patel, of Brandon

Leander Bates Browning, of Jackson, Louisiana

Laderick Keon Turner, of McComb

Darren K. Davis, of Ruth

Preston Keith Richard Sr., of Franklin, Louisiana

Charles Chomiskly Lewis, (Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office).

Joe Brian Boyles, (Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office).

Adrian Cardell Tate, (Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office).

Jacob Dylan Wooten, (Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office).

Scottie Ray Hill, (Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office).

Mayurkurmar Shivabhai Patel, (Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office).

Leander Bates Browning, (Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office).

Laderick Keon Turner, (Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office).

Darren K. Davis, (Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office).

Preston Keith Richard, (Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office).

The arrests were made on Thursday, April 21 and Friday, April 22.