PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Ten men were arrested in Pike County in connection to a prostitution investigation.

Pike County deputies and state law enforcement agencies charged the following men with prostitution/procuring 1st offense:

  • Charles Chomiskly Lewis, of Magnolia
  • Joe Brian Boyles, of Brandon
  • Adrian Cardell Tate, of McComb
  • Jacob Dylan Wooten, of Brookhaven (also charged with felony possession of a controlled substance)
  • Scottie Ray Hill, of McComb
  • Mayurkurmar Shivabhai Patel, of Brandon
  • Leander Bates Browning, of Jackson, Louisiana
  • Laderick Keon Turner, of McComb
  • Darren K. Davis, of Ruth
  • Preston Keith Richard Sr., of Franklin, Louisiana
The arrests were made on Thursday, April 21 and Friday, April 22.