PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Ten men were arrested in Pike County in connection to a prostitution investigation.
Pike County deputies and state law enforcement agencies charged the following men with prostitution/procuring 1st offense:
- Charles Chomiskly Lewis, of Magnolia
- Joe Brian Boyles, of Brandon
- Adrian Cardell Tate, of McComb
- Jacob Dylan Wooten, of Brookhaven (also charged with felony possession of a controlled substance)
- Scottie Ray Hill, of McComb
- Mayurkurmar Shivabhai Patel, of Brandon
- Leander Bates Browning, of Jackson, Louisiana
- Laderick Keon Turner, of McComb
- Darren K. Davis, of Ruth
- Preston Keith Richard Sr., of Franklin, Louisiana
The arrests were made on Thursday, April 21 and Friday, April 22.