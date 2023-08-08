TERRY, Miss. (WJTV) – Terry police arrested a 20-year-old man in connection to the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy.

The shooting happened early Monday morning on Eugene Street in Terry. Police said the victim was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson.

The 14-year-old died from his injuries. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the victim as Jaydan Williams.

Terry police arrested Jaylin Powell in connection to the fatal shooting. He was charged with second-degree murder and booked into the Hinds County Detention Center.

Police said they recovered the gun. The motive for the shooting is under investigation.

The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the investigation.