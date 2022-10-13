TERRY, Miss. (WJTV) – On September 6, 2022, the Terry Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted in favor to increase water and sewer rates in the town.

“Initially, there’s supposed to be a study dealing with your water system that you need to raise the prices every so often. We haven’t had a raise since 2017 since we raised the rate. Basically for our constituents, the cost of the people coming to replace our pumps is outweighing our revenue. The Town of Terry doesn’t have a lot of revenue, so you know, we only bank on water, basically. That’s how we get our money is through the water. We’re spending more on the water than we’re receiving, so we had to go up on the rates,” said Alexis Reed, City Clerk of Terry.

The base rate for water will increase $5.00 from $23.50 to $28.50, and sewer rates will increase $15.20 from $10.00 to $25.20.

“Everything is going up. Gas has gone up, and groceries have gone up. We don’t have our own public works to come in to fix stuff. We have to contract that stuff out,” stated Reed.

The rate increase will be effective in the town of Terry effective on January 1, 2023.