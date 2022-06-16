TERRY, Miss. (WJTV) – Terry police are searching for answers after a shooting that happened on Canton Street on Monday, June 13.

“We received a call that someone was trying to enter a house. The occupants of the house were armed and drove them back out of the house with weapons and gunshots were exchanged,” said Terry Police Chief Michael Ivy.

Ivy said one person inside the home was shot in the leg. The individual who entered the house was also shot multiple times.

WJTV 12 News was told the son of Terry’s mayor may have been involved. We were also told that the incident took place at the mayor’s home. Ivy addressed those claims.

“It did not take place at the mayor’s home. We weren’t going to discuss the victims or suspects at this time. We do know all the parties that were involved,” said Ivy.

Terry police said the victim and suspect are men. Their identities are being withheld as of June 16, 2022.

Lee Faler, the pastor of First Baptist Church in Terry, was nearby when the incident took place.

“We can sit around, and we can say our world is just terrible and going to hell. A hand basket is not enough to send back and say things are broken as the church. You actually have to do something about it,” said Faler.

Police have not made any arrests in the case. The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office and the Hinds County District Attorney’s Office are both involved in the investigation.