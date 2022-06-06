JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Jackson announced crews will replace a bridge on Terry Road starting Monday, June 6.

The construction will take place on the Terry Road bridge south of Savanna Street. The bridge will be closed to all traffic for nine months while the bridge is demolished and rebuilt.

Drivers are advised to use the Interstate 55 Frontage Road as a detour route during the closure.

Leaders said the project is funded by a federal surface transportation block grant with a local match provided by the municipal sales tax.