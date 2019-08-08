Attention DirectTV and AT&T U-verse customers!

Terry Road Bridge is set to close soon

Local News
Bridge Closures

The Department of Public Works is closing the Terry Road Bridge to perform soil borings.

Monday, August 12 from 7:00 am – 7:00 pm is when the closure is set to begin.

Traffic Advisory

NORTHBOUND TRAFFIC: The proposed detour for the bridge closure will route all northbound traffic on Terry Road to exit at Elton Road to North I-55 Frontage Road to Savanna Street Exit going West to Terry Road.

SOUTHBOUND TRAFFIC: The proposed detour for the bridge closure will route all southbound traffic on Terry Road to exit at Savanna Street to South I-55 Frontage Road to Elton Road Exit going West to Terry Road.

