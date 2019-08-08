Terry Road Bridge is set to close soon

The Department of Public Works is closing the Terry Road Bridge to perform soil borings.

Monday, August 12 from 7:00 am – 7:00 pm is when the closure is set to begin.

Traffic Advisory

NORTHBOUND TRAFFIC: The proposed detour for the bridge closure will route all northbound traffic on Terry Road to exit at Elton Road to North I-55 Frontage Road to Savanna Street Exit going West to Terry Road.

SOUTHBOUND TRAFFIC: The proposed detour for the bridge closure will route all southbound traffic on Terry Road to exit at Savanna Street to South I-55 Frontage Road to Elton Road Exit going West to Terry Road.