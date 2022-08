JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced crews reopened the Terry Road ramp to Interstate 20 east.

Crews initially closed the ramp due a bridge replacement project in the area.

Starting August 4, drivers can now use the ramp to travel across the new I-20 eastbound bridge.

Work began on the I-20 eastbound bridge replacement project in March 2020.