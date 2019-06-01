Terry Spring Fling goes political

The August primary is fast approaching and candidates for many Hinds County and state positions descended onto Terry today for their annual Spring Fling.



On top of the usual moon bounces and vendors for shoppers it was really a village of candidates getting their name out there latching onto the festivities which seems a little odd, but actually worked in favor for voters.



In the midst of live music and barbecue cookouts those running for government and law enforcement seats turned a usual town outing into their political platforms.



“That was the reason I came,” Terry native Linda King said. “I wanted to hear from the candidates themselves, I’ve seen a lot of posters and signs and everything else.”



“They have come up and shake hands, actually offered to have conversations,” local business owner Deonka Boozier said. “And the whole nine so they’ve been very engaging with us.”



With dozens of candidates for state and county titles voters saw big advantages in this event bringing almost every name on their ballot to one place.



“Like you get the chance to talk to them one on one and get to meet them,” Terry native Kemario Green told us. “See from their own perspective instead of seeing them on TV a lot you get to meet them and greet them.”



Following live music each candidate got time to speak their message on stage, with the biggest debate coming from the Hinds County Sheriff race featuring seven of the nine candidates.



“Let’s finish what we started,” Sheriff Victor Mason announced. “As I’ve said you’re going to hear nine different stories and each one sounds good, but look at what we’ve done.”



“Our babies are out here killing each other, so police officers don’t have to just lock people up,” Candidate Juan Cloy said. “They can keep people from going to jail.”



“Our Sheriff has presently said in meetings that he inherited a mess. Three and a half years later it’s still a mess,” Candidate Donald Rhodes argued. “You elect me as your Sheriff for Hinds County in three and a half years I won’t come to you and tell you I inherited a mess but what I did to fix the mess.”



“I worked as a detention officer, booking officer, promoted to booker sergeant, patrol officer, took a job in the Narcotics division as an investigator,” Candidate Richard Spooner said. “Worked my way up through the ranks of Sgt. And eventually commander of the unit.”



“Long term vision, we’re going to have to build a jail,” Candidate Lee Vance stated. “We plan on having a plan to keep the detention center as under control as we can.”



“I worked with the Jackson Police Department, I worked with the Hinds County Sheriff Department, worked my way up to Lt. Of Investigations,” Candidate Les Tannehill said. “While there I worked two years with the FBI and Federal Task Force.”



“I’m going to be consistent when it comes to transparency, I’m going to be consistent when it comes to accountability, I’m going to be consistent when it comes to compliance of operations,” Candidate Colendula Green said. “Causer that’s the number one thing of the Sheriff.”



The two other Hinds County Sheriff candidates who weren’t in attendance today are Torrance Mayfield and George Monroe.