BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s first Tesla dealership will hold its grand opening in Brandon.

The Clarion Ledger reported the grand opening will be at 9:30 a.m. on July 30 at 255 Mar Lyn Drive.

Leaders said renovations have been completed at the location .

The only other Tesla property in Mississippi is a service center in Pearl.