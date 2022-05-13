JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a 40-year-old customer was shot multiple times at a Texaco gas station.

The shooting happened Thursday night at the Texaco on Northside Drive. According to Commander Abraham Thompson with the Jackson Police Department, a verbal altercation between the store clerk and the customer led to the shooting.

Thompson said the store clerk shot the customer, who was not armed, multiple times. As of Friday, the customer was listed in stable condition at a local hospital.

According to Thompson, the store clerk was a convicted felon and wasn’t supposed to be in possession of a gun. The clerk has been charged with aggravated assault.