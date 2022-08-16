VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A man who was wanted for capital murder in Texas was arrested in Vicksburg last week.

Vicksburg Daily News reported the Warren County Sheriff’s Office received information on Friday, August 12 that Clinton Lee Young was believed to be in Vicksburg. He was indicted Friday morning in Texas for capital murder.

Investigators said Young was convicted of kidnapping and double murder in 2003 in Midland County, Texas. After 20 years on death row, he was released on bond in January 2022 when a court granted him a new trial.

According to Young’s attorneys, he was in Mississippi working at a court-approved job and has obeyed all bond conditions since his release.

Young was arrested while leaving a business on Highway 61 North and taken to the Warren County Jail, where he is awaiting extradition back to Texas.