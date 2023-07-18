NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police arrested a man who allegedly attacked his coworker at a hotel.

Jose Guadalupe Zapien (Courtesy: Adams County Jail)

The Natchez Democrat reported the incident happened at the Fair Bridge Inn on D’Evereux Drive on Sunday, July 16.

Police said Jose Guadalupe Zapien, 26, of Texas, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. He is being held without bond after he allegedly fought a man he’d been serving on a work crew with in Louisiana.

According to Natchez Police Chief Cal Green, Zapien hit the man. When the victim fell to the ground, he hit his head on the ground hard enough to cause a significant injury.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.