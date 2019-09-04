Texas man accused of killing co-worker in Mississippi

COLLINS, Miss. (AP) – A 37-year-old man is accused of taking his ex-girlfriend from Texas and shooting her to death in Mississippi.

Covington County authorities tell news outlets that bond for Brian Douglas Allen of Rowlett, Texas, has been set at $2.25 million.

He’s accused of killing 31-year-old Kristian Bailey, of Rowlett, and other charges. Covington County Undersheriff Layne McLaurin tells WDAM-TV that when deputies answered a report of gunfire Aug. 29 in Mount Olive, Allen started shooting, then drove off in a patrol car. He was caught about six hours later.

Nate Baldwin tells The Dallas Morning News he and Bailey were planning a marriage, and she had once dated Allen.

Bailey’s aunt, Shyril Hulshouser Small, of Dallas, says Allen had recently talked Bailey into taking a job at the company where he worked.